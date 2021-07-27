 Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons will release in February 2022
Tonight's live stream also revealed details on its story and new mechanics.

During tonight's Guild Wars 2 live stream, it was revealed that the MMORPG's upcoming End of Dragons expansion will release at an unconfirmed date in February 2022. The expansion was previously due to be released in late 2021, but this was delayed to some time in 2022 due to issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with the revised release date, we also learned several new exciting details. The expansion is said to feature an all-new story that takes place within Cantha, an island that was first seen way back in Guild Wars Factions in 2006. Additionally, we learned that the game's first multiplayer mount, the Siege Turtle, will be making its debut here and that new personal watercrafts known as Skiffs will also be added. The Siege Turle can carry up to two different players on its back and the Skiffs act as a new way for you are your friends to cross the water and do a spot of fishing.

"We're incredibly excited to bring players back to the realm of Cantha for the first time in 15 years," said Colin Johansen, studio director. "End of Dragons represents the realization of the entire development team's passion for Guild Wars 2, and our continued commitment to creating quality content for players old and new."

