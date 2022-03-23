GSC Game World is considering moving to Czech Republic

HQ

The Ukrainian developer GSC Game World has of course been affected by the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has effectively been halted. It seems like they are considering options to move from the country though, to be able to resume the project.

According to the Czech journalist Pavel Dobrovsky, the whole team is preparing to move to Czech Republic. He even claims the actual relocating is in motion already as they have found a new location in Prague. It should be noted though, that no males aged 18-60 years old are allowed to leave Ukraine because of the war, so we're not sure if this move will actually be doable.

It's with great sadness we cannot help but note that many of the previously released screenshots from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl look a little too much like the actual images we're getting from Ukraine after Russia's warfare. Let's hope this is sorted out the best way possible for everyone involved, which is endlessly more important than finishing a game.