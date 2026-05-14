Grown Ups 3 is officially in the works at Netflix, with Adam Sandler writing and starring

The collaboration between Netflix and Adam Sandler is soon set to continue, as the streamer is set to produce perhaps Sandler's most requested sequel in recent memory. In a Tudum article, it's revealed that Grown Ups 3 is officially in development, and that Sandler is attached as a co-writer (alongside Grown Ups' other writer Tim Herlihy, who also penned Hubie Halloween with Sandler) and as a star, where the actor will be seemingly bringing back his iconic friends.

The cast for the film has not yet been announced, but we are told "Sandler and his friends will reunite once again for Grown Up 3", suggesting that Kevin James, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Rob Schneider will be back for the film. A reasonable guess is also that the wives of the gang will also return, bringing back Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, and Joyce Van Patten.

Beyond this, the director of Grown Ups 3 is Happy Gilmore 2's Kyle Newacheck, while Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Herlihy are attached as producers, with Kevin Grady and Judit Maull as executive producers.

There is no further information on the project to share as of writing, suggesting that the premiere will be in late 2027 at the earliest.