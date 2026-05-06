Grove Street Games unveils Kaiju multiplayer game BeastLink

It's not a hero shooter, nor an extraction shooter. It's not even a battle royale. I won't be the one to christen a game like BeastLink with its own multiplayer subgenre, but I will recognise it's trying to do something different. Something that looks like playing through your own mini Godzilla or Pacific Rim film every time you load into a match.

BeastLink takes place in a world where Kaiju are attacking cities all the time. Buildings are getting blown to pieces, and giant creatures can attack you at any moment. You'll run on foot, drive vehicles, and try and survive as the city around you comes tumbling down. Then comes the real USP of the experience.

In the trailer below, when we see a Kaiju fall, a player runs up to it, and through some magic aura, it looks like we'll be able to control these massive beasties. We get a split-second look at a Kaiju battle before the trailer ends, and it looks epic.

BeastLink is coming soon to Steam Early Access.