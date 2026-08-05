Grim Reaper 'cosplayer' arrested after scaring patients from Welsh hospital roof

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Leon Gillespie, 26, has been fined after climbing onto a Welsh hospital roof dressed in a Grim Reaper-style outfit. The man appeared appeared on the roof of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital in St Asaph, Denbighshire, dressed in black and staring at staff and visitors. He was making noise and carrying a long blade, and the incident triggered an emergency response, with police and fire crews being called after reports of his presence and acts.

Gillespie pleaded guilty to causing a nuisance on National Health System premises, and was fined and ordered to pay costs and compensation, with the health board stressing its zero-tolerance approach to nuisance, abuse or aggression at hospital sites.

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Via The Mirror