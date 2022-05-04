Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Green Lantern director: "I'm not good at superhero movies"

Martin Campbell has said that he "shouldn't have done it" and that he believes there are better qualified people for the roles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's not just us moviegoers who regret paying money to see the Green Lantern movie; it turns out that the director himself, Martin Campbell, regrets ever attempting a comic book movie and stated the following when interviewed by Screenrant:

"No, I'm not good at superhero movies. Green Lantern? People didn't like that movie, and frankly, I shouldn't have done it. I did it because I've never done one. You work just as hard on the movies that really are not successful as you do on the ones that are. I think there are people better qualified than me to do a superhero movie."

Campbell is responsible for fan and critical favourites such as Casino Royale, Goldeneye and The Mask of Zorro, among others. Is Green Lantern as bad as they say it is? What do you think?

Green Lantern director: "I'm not good at superhero movies"


Loading next content