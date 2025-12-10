Greedfall 2: The Dying World undergoes a name change and gives fans release date update

HQ

Greedfall developer Spiders has revealed that the game formerly known as Greedfall 2: The Dying World will be getting a name change. Also, fans can expect to hear more about the game's full release pretty soon.

In a community post on Steam, Spiders addressed the fact that the Early Access launch for its Greedfall follow-up didn't quite go to plan. However, there are some big changes coming, especially when it comes to the game's name. From now on, it'll be known as Greedfall: The Dying World. This is to reflect the fact that the game is not exactly a sequel to Greedfall, and therefore won't be represented as one.

If you're waiting until the full release of Greedfall: The Dying World to pick it up, then you'll hear more about the release date plans in January 2026. There's still likely some work to be done in Early Access before the full release, but Spiders wants us to keep an eye out for the full launch soon.