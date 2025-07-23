Greedfall 2: The Dying World developer faces layoffs

HQ

Greedfall 2: The Dying World's developer Spiders Studio is the latest company to face layoffs in the gaming industry. As Greedfall 2: The Dying World continues its stint in Early Access, it appears that the time has come for reductions at Spiders.

This comes from lead animator at Spiders Erwan Perrin, who on LinkedIn (via GamingBolt) shared that most of the animation and rigging team will be affected. Perrin didn't share exactly how many people had been affected.

Greedfall 2: The Dying World continues to remain in Early Access on Steam right now. It did get a major update this year, but we're unsure whether these layoffs will affect the pace at which the game delivers big chunks of content.