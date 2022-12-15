Grand Theft Auto V now has Ray Tracing on consoles

HQ

Despite releasing nearly 10 years ago on the Xbox 360 and PS3, Grand Theft Auto V is still going strong, and the latest patch makes Los Santos a whole lot prettier.

As announced last week, Title Update 1.64 adds ray-traced reflections to the fidelity mode on Xbox Series X and PS5. This means that you can now enjoy realistic looking reflections in mirror, water and other smooth surfaces, but only while playing at 30fps

The recently released patch also adds a slew of new content to the ever-evolving GTA: Online.

You can read up on all the additions and changes in the latest patch on Rockstars official support site.