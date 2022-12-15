Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V now has Ray Tracing on consoles

Latest patch adds ray-traced reflections to the fidelity mode on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

HQ

Despite releasing nearly 10 years ago on the Xbox 360 and PS3, Grand Theft Auto V is still going strong, and the latest patch makes Los Santos a whole lot prettier.

As announced last week, Title Update 1.64 adds ray-traced reflections to the fidelity mode on Xbox Series X and PS5. This means that you can now enjoy realistic looking reflections in mirror, water and other smooth surfaces, but only while playing at 30fps

The recently released patch also adds a slew of new content to the ever-evolving GTA: Online.

You can read up on all the additions and changes in the latest patch on Rockstars official support site.

Grand Theft Auto V

