Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto Online's Winter update brings Ray-Traced visuals

And a bunch of quality of life updates.

Grand Theft Auto Online's winter update - coming later this month - will bring with it Ray-Traced reflections, such as in puddles, and on the sides of buildings and vehicles, to the game. This can be accessed on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X via the Fidelity Mode in the game's graphics settings.

Additionally, as a reward for stealing over 4 Trillion GTA dollars during the recent heists challenge, the Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be available to purchase by all players for a limited time.

Finally, a number of quality of life updates will be added, most notably the ability to play through Agatha's casino missions as a solo player.

Grand Theft Auto V

