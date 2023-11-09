Grand Theft Auto V's sales reach 190 million units

HQ

Grand Theft Auto V is still selling incredibly well, with the open-world sandbox title most recently topping 190 million units sold since it first launched back in 2013 (for the Xbox 360 and PS3, if you can believe it).

In Take-Two's latest earnings report, it is revealed that Grand Theft Auto V has earned another 5 million sales since we last got a look at its financial figures. Red Dead Redemption 2 is also doing well, having now sold 57 million units total. Still, compared to the figure of Grand Theft Auto V, the cowboys are lagging behind.

Whether Grand Theft Auto V will hit 200 million units sold is up for debate, as it'll likely depend on the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans might be more willing to wait for the new game if it is coming out relatively soon, whereas if there's another couple of years before our return to stealing cars and shooting gang members, we'll see that Grand Theft Auto V sales figure continue to rise.