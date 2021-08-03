LIVE
logo hd live | The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
English
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 150 million copies

The game is eight years old and still sold more the last three months than most games do in their lifetime...

Many of the world's biggest companies have their earnings calls these days to inform their investors how the first quarter of this fiscal year has gone, and it's not exactly shocking to hear that a certain game released eight years ago continues to be a very important part of Take-Two's reports.

Because Take-Two has revealed that Grand Theft Auto V now has sold in more than 150 copies. It's as usual important to note that sold in includes copies sent to retailers, so this doesn't mean there are 150 million games in homes, but very close to it since most sales of GTA V are digital these days.

Another thing that makes this milestone all the more impressive is that it's only been four months since we learned the game had surpassed 145 million copies, which means this is the second quarter in a row GTA V sold approximately 5 million copies. To repeat myself from last time: this game is eight years old...

Grand Theft Auto V

