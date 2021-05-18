Grand Theft Auto V will have more than 150 million players soon

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier today, Rockstar announced that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Grand Theft Auto V will launch on November 11. One of the reasons for this reveal was probably that the studio's parent company, Take-Two, is having its investor call right now, and is once again able to brag about the sales of the extremely popular title.

Take-Two states that GTA V has sold more than 145 copies in total, which means that it sold more than 5 million copies from January through March of this year. That's right. The soon to be eight years old game sold better copies in three months approximately eight years after it launched than many games, and even some beloved franchises, manage in their life-time...And people wonder why Rockstar isn't in a hurry to show off GTA VI...