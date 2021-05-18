Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V will have more than 150 million players soon

The incredibly popular games sold more than five million copies in the first three months of 2021. Close to eight years after launch...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Earlier today, Rockstar announced that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Grand Theft Auto V will launch on November 11. One of the reasons for this reveal was probably that the studio's parent company, Take-Two, is having its investor call right now, and is once again able to brag about the sales of the extremely popular title.

Take-Two states that GTA V has sold more than 145 copies in total, which means that it sold more than 5 million copies from January through March of this year. That's right. The soon to be eight years old game sold better copies in three months approximately eight years after it launched than many games, and even some beloved franchises, manage in their life-time...And people wonder why Rockstar isn't in a hurry to show off GTA VI...

Grand Theft Auto V

Related texts

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy