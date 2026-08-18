Granada suffers second 4.8 earthquake in less than a week, Alhambra evacuated

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An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude has shaken Granada, Spain, on Tuesday morning, at around 10:37 AM. The depth of epicentre was very shallow, so it was heavily felt by the population, causing numerous damages and three people with minor injuries, including a minor that was taken to a hospital.

Today's quake was followed by a series of aftershocks of smaller magnitude, but some still felt by the population, growing the sense of fear and uncertainty in the population. The province of Granada has had almost 150 tremors in the past four days, according to Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) as reported by El País. Today's was the biggest after the one felt on Saturday, also of 4.8 magnitude.

Local authorities are asking for caution as experts still believe other tremors could be felt in the coming days. They recommend avoiding standing near buildings due to the risk of falling debris. Public municipal buildings, museums and sports facilities closed temporarily, and even the Alhambra was evacuated, suspending public visits.