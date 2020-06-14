Goodbye Volcano High is console-exclusive to PlayStation

You're watching Advertisements

One of the many games shown at the PlayStation 5 event on Thursday night was Goodbye Volcano High, developed by Ko_op. It has been confirmed to be a PlayStation console-exclusive and is described as a "cinematic narrative adventure about love, change, and the end of an era". The main character is called Fang, who is an 18-year-old dinosaur more interested in being an influencer than preparing for life.

We are promised a "branching narrative" that has "difficult choices with far-reaching consequences". The game is hand-drawn a looks very original. Check out the first trailer below.

Goodbye Volcano High releases sometime next year for PC, Playstation 4 and 5.