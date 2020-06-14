Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High is console-exclusive to PlayStation

Ko_op's adventure title Goodbye Volcano High will not be releasing on Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

One of the many games shown at the PlayStation 5 event on Thursday night was Goodbye Volcano High, developed by Ko_op. It has been confirmed to be a PlayStation console-exclusive and is described as a "cinematic narrative adventure about love, change, and the end of an era". The main character is called Fang, who is an 18-year-old dinosaur more interested in being an influencer than preparing for life.

We are promised a "branching narrative" that has "difficult choices with far-reaching consequences". The game is hand-drawn a looks very original. Check out the first trailer below.

Goodbye Volcano High releases sometime next year for PC, Playstation 4 and 5.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content