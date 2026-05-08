Golf GTI sets lap record at the Nürburgring for front-wheel-drive cars

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While the Honda Civic Type R previously held the record for front-wheel-drive production cars at the legendary Nürburgring, a racetrack that is still used to test and develop cars from almost every mainline manufacturer, that record is no more.

As Car and Driver can confirm, VOlkswagen has officially taken the record with the new Golf GTI Edition 50, an anniversary edition of the latest car in the iconic series, that lapped the "Ring" in 7:44.523, narrowly beating the Type R's 7:44.881.

The GTI Edition 50 boasts 325 horsepower and was equipped with the optional GTI Performance Package, that adds a tuned chassis, lightweight wheels, Bridgestone Potenza Rack semi-slick tyres and much more.

It's of course unclear how long this record will stand, but Volkswagen has also pointed out, that this is the fastest time set by a production car in the company's history.