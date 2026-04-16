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The NBA season is not over yet for Stephen Curry, the four-time NBA champion with Golden State Warriors, that despite finishing tenth in the regular season, defeated the nith team Los Angeles Clippers to advance to the NBA play-ins final next Friday (Saturday in European time). Curry, who remains one of the most popular players in the league, according to jersey sales, scored 35 points, while the veteran Al Horford, 39, scored four 3-points in the final five minutes, for a 27-13 run at the end of the game.

In the other match of the play-in, the Philadelphia 76ers qualified for the play-offs beating Orlando Magic 109-97. The Florida team gets another opportunity on Friday, when they face Charlotte Hornets, while the Warriors will face Phoenix Suns to clinch the other play-off spot.

The final two games of the NBA play-in tournament will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video: