GOG.com offers thirteen adult games in protest against the wave of censorship

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that Steam was starting to take down adult-themed games. This was due to the fact that Australian group Collective Shout wrote an open letter to payment platforms (such as Visa, Mastercard, Paypal and so on) asking them to remove the ability to pay for games that have an inappropriate theme. This, in turn, has led many gamers to get angry and start fighting for the right to play whatever games they want - including in the form of this petition collecting signatures to stop the initiative.

Basically, the concern is that this will lead to games being banned left and right for no real reason. Gamers are a vocal group to say the least and don't back down when discontent starts to grow and GOG.com recently stepped in to help.

As a protest against what is going on, GOG.com gave away 13 games that can be classified as unsuitable for minors, such as Postal 2 and also other games that you certainly don't want mum and dad seeing you play (Helping the Hotties, Fetish Locator Week One and Being a Dik among others). This is done simply to show that it is too easy for stores to remove games and that it is therefore important to preserve them. They wrote the following on their website:

Censorshipis quietly deciding which games you can buy.

We are fighting back.

Some games vanish. Not because they broke the law but because someone decided they shouldn't exist.

You can find the games here (GOG.com) but it's worth noting this offer is no longer available.