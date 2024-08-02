Godzilla Minus One Minus Colour shows off in a dramatic, monochrome trailer

HQ

The oversized horror lizard returns but this time in a classic, nostalgia-scented version that brings back memories of days gone by. Godzilla Minus One Minus Colour has arrived on Netflix, and they are celebrating with a short trailer.

A lot of work has gone into the new monochrome version of the film, which not only alludes to the 1954 original but also emphasises the seriousness of the emotions Godzilla Minus One portrays. A clear contrast to, for example, MonsterVerse and its colourful exhibitionist approach.

In an interview with The Wrap, the film's producer described it as follows:

"The original 1954 'Godzilla' is, of course, in black-and-white. But that in and of itself made us interested in what a 'Godzilla' film would look like created with modern technology in black-and-white. But simply removing the color alone wouldn't evoke the same type of emotion we were trying to instill in audiences, which is why we went back to the colorist and we actually mask[ed] different portions of each shot and adjust[ed] the contrast by hand, as opposed to simply hitting the 'remove color' button"

You can watch the trailer below.

Are you in the mood for Godzilla Minus One Minus Colour?