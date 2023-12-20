Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One is getting a black and white version

Bringing back the nostalgia of the original movies.

Godzilla Minus One has been a huge hit. In Japan and the US, the movie has managed to pull in audiences and bring the most iconic monster in all of cinema back in a big way.

Now, to celebrate both the success of Godzilla Minus One while giving long-time fans a reminder of the monster's past, a black and white version of the movie is going to be released. The film isn't changing much besides the colour grading, but for those who want to see it, there's only a release planned in Japan so far.

There's a trailer below, but it is in Japanese so unless you've been practising on Duolingo, it'll be difficult to understand. The black and white cut of the movie will release on the 12th of January in Japan.

Would you see Godzilla Minus One in black and white?

