Godzilla Minus One is getting a black and white version

Godzilla Minus One has been a huge hit. In Japan and the US, the movie has managed to pull in audiences and bring the most iconic monster in all of cinema back in a big way.

Now, to celebrate both the success of Godzilla Minus One while giving long-time fans a reminder of the monster's past, a black and white version of the movie is going to be released. The film isn't changing much besides the colour grading, but for those who want to see it, there's only a release planned in Japan so far.

There's a trailer below, but it is in Japanese so unless you've been practising on Duolingo, it'll be difficult to understand. The black and white cut of the movie will release on the 12th of January in Japan.

Would you see Godzilla Minus One in black and white?