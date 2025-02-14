Godzilla Minus One director reveals work on the sequel has begun

HQ

After the massive success of Godzilla Minus One, a film that won an Oscar and wowed fans and critics on a budget of just $15 million, it's no surprise that work on a sequel is now officially underway.

Director Takashi Yamazaki confirmed as much to Variety at the Visual Effects Society awards. He's currently working on the screenplay and storyboards, so don't expect the film to be hitting our screens anytime soon, but it seems Yamazaki has a lot more wiggle room when it comes to his budget this time around.

An exact figure wasn't given, but Yamazaki confirmed that he will have more than the $15 million budget to play with. This likely means even greater effects, after Yamazaki and the rest of the team working on Godzilla Minus One worked their magic to make the film look as good as it did on a shorter budget.