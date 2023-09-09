Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla gets back to terrifying roots in Godzilla Minus One trailer

There's no fighting giant monkeys in this upcoming film.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

For a while, Godzilla was quite a terrifying character. An enormous, primordial, radioactive lizard that wakes up and begins destroying cities without breaking a sweat. This theme for Godzilla existed for some time until the recent reboot, where suddenly Godzilla was pitted against other mega monsters and thus the theme of terrorising humanity fell to the wayside as the giant creature became more of a saviour for humans instead. Production company Toho Co. is looking to return to the character's roots.

A first trailer for the upcoming film, Godzilla Minus One, has now been released, and it sure does look like humans will have their hands full dealing with this iteration of the character. The movie is set in postwar Japan and sees the Japanese people having to deal with Godzilla as it begins its rampage through the country.

The film is slated to debut in theatres around the world from December 1, 2023. Check out the trailer below.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content