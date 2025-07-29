Godbreakers to bring hack 'n' slash action to PC and PS5 this year

Publisher Thunderful has just introduced the world to the game Godbreakers, an action hack 'n' slash project coming from Swedish developer To The Sky. The title is a cooperative experience where a group of players come together to battle threats and take on immense bosses, all under the orders of powerful celestial beings.

Coming to PC and PS5 sometime later this year, Godbreakers is described as being a game that offers "frenetic co-op action for 1-4 players," all combined with a variety of gameplay elements that include being able to "weaken enemies mid-fight and absorb their abilities to turn the tide of battle, charge energy, take their power, then unleash a Godbreak: a devastating attack that uses the enemy's own strength against them."

We're told that Godbreakers will offer action spread across six biomes, each of which are filled with unique enemies, hazards, and challenges. There will be a slate of character archetypes to master too, enabling players to craft exciting and complex builds that can be combined with the tactical gameplay that even features fluid movement and mechanics such as dashes to cancel moves mid-action.

While we don't yet know a firm release date, you can see the Godbreakers reveal trailer below, and even read our preview dedicated to the game following our experience with a demo build that you can now experience on Steam.