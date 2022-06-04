God of War mod pits Kratos against Master Chief

HQ

A new mod for the PC version of God of War has seen Kratos going up against an all new and powerful adversary: Master Chief. The mod has been created by Marcos RC, and sees Baldur replaced with the famed Spartan, so that we can finally find out who's the tougher of the two.

The clip of the mod in action shows the initial fight scene between Kratos and Baldur (who of course in this instance is Master Chief), and sees the two punching and pounding one another, in a brawl between two titans of gaming.

Marcos RC has also been in the business of creating other mods in a similar vein to this as well, including one which pits Resident Evil's Leon S. Kennedy against Ashley, and also a mod that sees Shrek taking Kratos' place in the acclaimed adventure title.