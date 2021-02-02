God of War is getting its PlayStation 5 upgrade today

You're watching Advertisements

The latest God of War was one of the first games many PlayStation 5 owners tried out when they wanted to see if Sony's new console improved older games in some way. Most were very impressed by the result, but that's nothing compared to what awaits later today.

Because Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that God of War will get its first PlayStation 5 update some time today. This will make a third graphics mode available that basically is a fusion of the two found on PS4 Pro by letting us play in 4K and 60 frames-per-second. Time for another playthrough, am I right?