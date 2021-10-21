God of War is almost selling as marvellous as Spider-Man

HQ

Insomniac Games' Spider-Man became the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive when it surpassed 20 million copies sold last fall, and now it seems like we might have a new second place as well.

I say that because Santa Monica Studio decided to include the amazing fact that God of War had sold more than 19.5 million copies as of last August when the PC version was confirmed yesterday. This is just sold copies, and doesn't include people who've only played it on PlayStation Now or downloaded it via the PlayStation Plus Collection. That means it's the third best-selling PS4 game ever, as Uncharted 4: A Thief's End had sold approximately 17 million copies the last time we got official sales numbers, and GTA V is still ahead as well.