God of War director wants to make a game based on Hawkeye

2018 gave us a new entry in the God of War series which was directed by Cory Barlog. You can read our review of the game right here.

Barlog is pretty active on Twitter, and he has now answered an interesting question: "What is your dream superhero game and which developer would you want to make it?" The answer may surprise you, because Barlog's answer is Hawkeye. He doesn't explain his preference, so all we can do is speculate, and hope that one day, Barlog will actually make a Hawkeye game.

Hawkeye, also known as Clint Barton, first appeared in Tales of Suspense #57 back in September 1964. Most modern gamers and geeks probably know Hawkeye best from Marvel Cinematic Universe, portrayed by actor Jeremy Renner.

