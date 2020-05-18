Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
God of War

God of War director wants to make a game based on Hawkeye

God of War director Cory Barlog wants to make a game based on marksman superhero Hawkeye.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

2018 gave us a new entry in the God of War series which was directed by Cory Barlog. You can read our review of the game right here.

Barlog is pretty active on Twitter, and he has now answered an interesting question: "What is your dream superhero game and which developer would you want to make it?" The answer may surprise you, because Barlog's answer is Hawkeye. He doesn't explain his preference, so all we can do is speculate, and hope that one day, Barlog will actually make a Hawkeye game.

Hawkeye, also known as Clint Barton, first appeared in Tales of Suspense #57 back in September 1964. Most modern gamers and geeks probably know Hawkeye best from Marvel Cinematic Universe, portrayed by actor Jeremy Renner.

Would you like to see a Hawkeye game? Leave your comments below.

God of War
God of War

Related texts

God of WarScore

God of War
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you're a fan of God of War, you owe it to yourself to try out this new approach, and if you're not, it's quite possible this game will change that."



Loading next content