God of War celebrates second anniversary

PS4's God of War has celebrated its second anniversary yesterday, and to highlight the date, Sony has announced three new collector's items based on the game. You can read the official PS Blog's description below, with links for each product.

God of War: Lore and Legends

"We are once again teaming up with Dark Horse to bring Atreus' journal from God of War to life in Lore and Legends. Written in collaboration with the God of War team, this hardcover book chronicles the journey of Atreus and Kratos through the Nine Realms. It includes expanded lore, detailed bestiary, character dossiers and so much more. Check it out here to pre-order your copy and to catch a sneak peek."

Kratos life-size bust

"Gaming Heads has been hard at work on designing the next installment of their life-size Kratos busts. This time they have captured the Norse Era Kratos in all his glory. The bust itself was crafted using in-game files, while the finer details were painted by hand. They kept the production run to only 500, making this a true collector's item for any die-hard God of War fan. Visit the Gaming Heads site here for more images and pre-order details."

Duck of War

"What do you get when you cross the God of War with a duck? Rubber Road has answered that pressing question with the latest edition to their Tubbz lineup. We have to admit this may be the most unique cosplay we have seen to date. These new Kratos and Atreus cosplaying ducks will have you saying, "We must quack better". Check out both the Kratos and Atreus versions here!"