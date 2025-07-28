Glorious Model O Eternal

The gaming accessories market is probably best known for one thing: crazy prices for a few grams of plastic. Glorious, who is not exactly known as a low-cost brand, wants to change that with their new Model O Eternal gaming mouse.

We're not saying that prices can be dictated, but it's funny that, with very few exceptions, the mouse costs exactly the same, $40, everywhere... However, you still get a fresh design with a honeycomb structure, and apart from the mouse cable, it doesn't actually feel like a cheap mouse.

The Model O Eternal is a scaled-down version of the larger models: a skeletonised design with a hexagon pattern, a new and powerful RGB panel, and a weight of only 55 grams, which isn't very much. Added to this are new switches that can withstand 80 million clicks and a fully symmetrical design.

A 12K optical sensor is used, specifically a Pixart 3311 (as far as I can see, Glorious does not specify this itself). And although I would like a little more information, to put it politely, it's still acceptable for a cheap mouse.

Not surprisingly, it feels light in the hand. In fact, the whole mouse seems quite well built, with the mouse wheel in particular being rather good and having a solid click to it. The whole construction feels very precise, and every movement feels controlled. The small DPI switch button also works without any problems.

The only place where the mouse's price is noticeable is in the cable itself. It's permanently attached, but that is also the only thing that really reveals that this is not an expensive mouse. Everything else says the opposite, as even the buttons are crisp, spring back quickly after activation, and provide reasonable resistance when pressed.

The ergonomics are also fine, and to my surprise, the two buttons on the side were neither cheap nor spongy but actually made properly. I was also surprised to find out that the feet under the mouse are not PTFE, but UTE, however, I couldn't tell the difference.

If I were on a tight budget, the Model O Eternal would be an extremely obvious choice. The problem for Glorious now becomes explaining to customers why the larger models are so much more expensive...

