Gloomhaven is coming to consoles next year

The board game Gloomhaven, which has enjoyed great success since it went on sale in 2017, was released as a PC game last year. Now comes the news that it is also being released on console. The board game has been called by many one of the best in its genre and the PC version has received very good reviews since it left early access where it was allowed to take its time. Developer Flaming Fowl Studios listened to its community throughout the development process and worked with players to ensure that the finished product was released in a very good shape, and now it hopes to bring console players an equally good product.

At the time of writing there is not much information about the upcoming console release but we do know that Saber Interactive will take over as developer from Flaming Fowl Studios and here's what Pierre Ortolan, CEO of Asmodee Digital, lead developer, has to say about the partnership:

"We're excited to bring Gloomhaven to new players around the world with Saber Interactive. Partnerships like this are one of the great advantages we have available to us now as part of Embracer Group, and we look forward to tapping into even more opportunities to deliver for our fans in the future."

Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive adds, "Our partnership on Gloomhaven embodies the very reason we brought Asmodee into the Embracer family. Games are truly a transmedia experience, and it's amazing to have the opportunity to collaborate with the world's best board game makers to bring their IP to consoles. This is the first of many announcements of its kind to come."

Which consoles will get the massive dungeon crawler, however, has not been revealed, nor any release dates, other than that it is expected to be sometime in 2023.