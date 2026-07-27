Global hunger is falling sharply, according to a new report

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Although there have been plenty of negative headlines about the state of the world in recent years, there are plenty of trends moving in the right direction. One example comes from The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2026, which has released a new report showing that global hunger has declined dramatically.

Although 7.8% of the world's population still does not have enough to eat, that figure has fallen from 35% in 1970. Of course, it should drop to 0%, so there is still work to be done, but the report states that an additional 20% are expected to be lifted out of hunger during the remainder of this decade.