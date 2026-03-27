Glen Powell confirmed as the voice of Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

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In just a few days, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will make its debut in cinemas around the world, taking Nintendo and video game fans on another epic adventure into the colourful universe. This flick will introduce a bunch of new characters voiced by A-listers and major celebrities, with highlights being Brie Larson as Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., with these two joining the already star-studded cast that includes Chris Pratt's Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach, Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key's Toad, Jack Black's Bowser, and more.

One other major character that has been confirmed to be appearing in the flick is Star Fox's Fox McCloud, with the full extent of the Nintendo icon's involvement up in the air. What we do know is that this surely will only be the beginning of Star Fox's wider theatrical journey, especially when taking into account the individual who is voicing the legendary pilot.

It has been confirmed in a post on Instagram that The Running Man and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell has been cast as Fox McCloud and that he'll be lending his voice to the character. Considering his experience as Hangman, it's quite the fitting casting, you could say...

Powell's confirmation comes with the statement: "Born to Barrel Roll".

Are you excited for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie? The sequel arrives in cinemas next week on April 1.