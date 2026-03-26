Fox McCloud will make an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

HQ

Wednesday marks the premiere of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and lately we've seen plenty of information and trailers. But Nintendo still has a few surprises up its sleeve, and today, via its official Instagram account, the company confirmed a rumour: Fox McCloud will appear in the film.

It has not yet been revealed who will play him but observant fans had already found signs of the space fox's involvement based on previous videos. What role he will play in the plot remains to be seen but given that Mario will be venturing into space, McCloud is obviously a natural, though it could also involve some kind of Smash Bros.-style tournament.

Given that Donkey Kong will get his own movie following his appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one can hope that Fox McCloud will be treated the same way. Or perhaps this is setting the stage for the inevitable third Mario movie, which might turn out to be a Smash Bros. spin-off?