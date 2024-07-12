Gladiator 2's trailer now has more dislikes than likes on YouTube

Gladiator 2 is set to be one of the biggest films of the rest of the year. Another historical epic from Ridley Scott following Napoleon, Gladiator 2 sees Paul Mescal take up the mantle of Russel Crowe's Maximus as he fights in some epic arena battles and looks to bring justice to Rome.

Initial reactions to the first trailer for Gladiator 2 have been less than ideal, though. According to stats posted by Culture Crave, the trailer now has more dislikes than likes, with top comments critiquing the song choice used in the trailer and how much it shows of the film.

There's also the unfortunate element of racism weaving its way into some of the criticisms of the trailer, with some taking aim at Denzel Washington.

What do you think of the Gladiator 2 trailer?