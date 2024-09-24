English
Gladiator 2

Gladiator 2 looks more and more epic in latest trailer

The Ridley Scott sequel will debut in theatres in November.

Every trailer that we've seen so far for the upcoming Gladiator 2 has painted a very historically-epic picture albeit one that seems to have a few cracks. The latest trailer is leaning more on the epic side of things.

The most recent taste of director Ridley Scott's upcoming sequel features all the pillars you would expect from one of his movies, including big action set pieces that really showcase the heights this film is attempting to reach.

With Gladiator 2 set to arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2024, you can see this fresh glimpse at the film below.

