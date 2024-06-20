Gladiator 2 has the "biggest action sequences ever put on film"

Recently, there have been more and more positive reports from selected people who have seen parts of the upcoming Gladiator 2.

Now GeekTyrant reports that clips from the movie were shown during the 2024 CineEurope expo, where creator Ridley Scott and Paramount head Mark Viane participated and had a small speech. There, the latter revealed that Gladiator 2 has some of the "biggest action sequences ever put on film". And that sounds promising.

The movie follows Lucius, son of the original evil emperor Commodus, who once met Maximus and sees him as a good role model. We assume that there will also be big fights in the Colosseum, but we won't know for sure until the movie premieres on November 15.