Giant Otters and King Penguins are coming to Planet Zoo

Frontier Developments has made the exciting announcement that the next DLC pack for Planet Zoo will be focused around water-dwelling creatures. The Aquatic Pack is set to launch December 8 and includes over 170 new scenery pieces, as well as five new creatures. The expansion costs £7.99, but do note, you do need to have the base game installed to be able to access the content on offer.

Perhaps the most exciting part of a Planet Zoo expansion for us is the creatures themselves. So, what animals does the Aquatic Pack add? Those with the DLC can now care for Giant Otters, King Penguins, Grey Seals, Cuvier's Dwarf Caimans and Diamondback Terrapins.

There's also set to be a new time-scenario which will see players venture to Oregon, USA and manage a zoo upon a drained riverbed. It's set to be a challenge as it is cramped in space, but there is lots of elevation for players to play around with. The goal here, of course, is to make this struggling area a thriving success by building the best zoo you possibly can.

You can see some new screenshots from the expansion below: