Ghost Recon: Breakpoint to get AI teammates

Ubisoft's shooter series Ghost Recon lost its AI teammates with the latest entry, but the feature is making its way back.

Following a survey which showed that plenty of Ghost Recon fans wanted the option to recruit AI teammates back, Ubisoft is now working on adding the feature back to its series after it had been ditched for the newest entry in the series, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

In a recent developer update post, the Breakpoint team detailed what's new and what's to come in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and at the very end of the post, mention was made regarding community feedback. As it turns out, feedback received by the developer made it clear that players wanted AI teammates back and when the fans demand, Ubisoft will oblige. AI teammates, as well as the second live event, is headed for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint this summer.

