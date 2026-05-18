Ghost of Yotei Legends has already received its final update

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After just two months, it seems that Ghost of Yotei's Legends mode is not getting any more major updates. The multiplayer addition to Ghost of Yotei sees players team up with friends to tackle demonic versions of the Yotei Six, figures built up to be monsters by legend, and now the endgame has come about with The Raid.

"It's like an escape room where people are trying to kill you," explains lead designer Darren Bridges on the new PS Blog. You'll team up with three other players, not only fighting challenging foes, but also solving puzzles and coordinating as a team to survive this onslaught.

The team has learned a lot from The Raid in Ghost of Tsushima Legends as well. Instead of one epic, six-hour event, The Raid in Ghost of Yotei Legends is a lot more accessible, letting players step in and out if they wish, with missions that are better paced.

There is the potential for more updates following The Raid, but nothing has been planned, says Bridges. "The Raid update was our last major planned update for Legends. It finishes the story of the Yōtei Six in that mode. We've loved to see players playing it, continue to play it and enjoy it. It's been great."

Ghost of Tsushima Legends had support for more than a year after its release. Some may look at this as a bad sign for Ghost of Yotei as a whole, but it seems this is just the strategy for Sony going forward. Exclusives release, then developers have to work on the next thing. It was the same with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the non-existent DLC for that game.