Get ready to power wash Star Wars in PowerWash Simulator 2

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Obviously, no one wants a dirty astromech, a filthy Ewok hut, or a dusty X-wing, so it's great news that we'll soon be able to fix this with a power washer. FuturLab has partnered with Star Wars, and thanks to this collaboration, we can look forward to the Star Wars Pack this summer. In the delightfully worded press release, we read:

"Set during the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, take on the role of P0-W2, a Class Five cleaning droid. Your average assignment quickly spirals into being commandeered to carry out the Empire's dirty work, before clearing the way for the Rebel Alliance. Rebellions are built on hope, and soap."

The expansion will feature six missions, three of which have been revealed. These let us power wash Lars' Homestead (the moisture farm on Tatooine), an iconic X-wing, and the ominous Super Star Destroyer Bridge.

We don't have an exact release date yet, but it's coming this summer for £7.99/€9.99 on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the first trailer and some screenshots below.