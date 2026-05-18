Get ready for the biggest masked ball of the season with the Bridgerton event in The Sims 4

HQ

Unless you've been living under a rock without a Smart TV nearby, you'll know that one of the biggest streaming phenomena of recent years is set in the England of Bridgerton. The Netflix series transcends eras and borders, telling the story of a wealthy British family and their sons and daughters as they find love in high society. And anyone who's watched it has probably thought at some point: "Wow, wouldn't it be great to put on a fancy outfit and attend one of those mega-parties?". Well, it seems the folks at Electronic Arts have had the same thought, because they've decided to bring the glamour and elegance of Bridgerton to The Sims 4.

The Lady Bridgerton's Masquerade Ball Login Event is currently taking place in The Sims 4, and will run until 4 July. During the event, you can earn Bridgerton-themed rewards on a weekly basis, as well as build and decorate your own ballroom, lighting, gardens and, of course, a huge wardrobe full of period dresses and hairstyles for your Sims. There is also a Lady Bridgerton's Masquerade Ball Bundle available in the in-game store, featuring furniture, accessories to dress up in, and additional buildings themed around the series.

A masterstroke, as it seems a significant portion of The Sims 4 audience are also fans of Bridgerton. Are you going to get your hands on and enjoy this new content for The Sims 4? Take a look below.