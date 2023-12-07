Get a free Vault 33 suit in Fallout Shelter

HQ

Fallout Shelter was released back in 2015 and instantly became very popular. Here you get to run your very own shelter, with all the challenges this imposes, and it's available for most current formats; PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and smartphones.

As Amazon's Fallout series has finally got a release date (April 12), where we'll get to meet Ella Purnell as Lucy, a vault dweller from Vault 33 - a new cosmetic suit has now been added to Fallout Shelter. All you have to do is play the latest version of the game during this week, and you'll get a free Vault 33 suit as you totally should survive with style.

We're also promised "more to come", so it seems like there will be more added to the game in the future as well.