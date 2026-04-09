Germany suspends military approval requirement for long stays abroad for men under 45

HQ

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has announced that men of military age no longer need to seek approval for lengthy stays abroad. The clarification follows concerns over the Military Service Modernisation Act, which reintroduced conscription in principle starting 1 January.

Under the law, males aged 17 and older were initially required to obtain permission for stays abroad longer than three months. Pistorius stated that during peacetime, this requirement is suspended, emphasizing that "everyone is, of course, free to travel and currently does not need permission to do so." Appropriate procedures would only be applied in the event of a crisis.

The act aims to strengthen Germany's defences following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed a goal of building Europe's strongest conventional army. All 18-year-old men now receive a mandatory questionnaire gauging interest in military service, while women can participate voluntarily. From July 2027, all 18-year-old men will undergo a medical exam to assess fitness for potential conscription.