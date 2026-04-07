Controversy in Germany over rule requiring men to report long stays abroad

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A little-known provision in Germany's new military legislation has triggered controversy after coming to light: men aged 17 to 45 may be required to inform authorities or seek permission if they plan to stay abroad for more than three months.

The rule is part of a broader reform of military service laws in Germany, aimed at strengthening national defence amid rising tensions in Europe. According to the Defence Ministry, the requirement is designed to ensure accurate records in case of an emergency.

"In case of an emergency, we need to know who is abroad for a prolonged period," a ministry spokesperson said (via El Mundo), framing the measure as a matter of preparedness rather than restriction.

While similar ideas existed during the Cold War, they were never fully implemented in peacetime. Until now, such obligations were typically reserved for national emergencies.