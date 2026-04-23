German tennis player Eva Lys calls out on German media for negative and destructive headlines

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German tennis player Eva Lys, 24, has criticised German media for the way they cover women's sports, with too much negativity. "Criticism is, of course, part of sports. But the way it is often formulated seems much more devaluing than constructive", she said, noting that especially the coverage for local sportspeople should be more supportive, instead of always being negative.

"Basically, I welcome any form of reporting. Especially in women's sports, which hasn't gotten the attention it deserves in a long time. However, even more important would be a differentiated and respectful tone. What I always notice is the consistently negative grounding of many headlines and comments", Lys said, echoing a feeling that other German athletes whom she talks to also have.

"I find it questionable when female athletes are judged with a self-evident that has little to do with the reality on the field. Performance sports are complex and can't always be squeezed into simple evaluations."

"Obviously, I'm not in my best form right now, after having to lay off for 2.5 months. Nevertheless, it should be possible to talk about it factually and fairly. It's important for me to say that I don't mean all journalists. specially in one's own country, support and order should be at the forefront, not lump negativity."

Lys posted it on her Instagram stories page, with a screenshot of two headlines following her recent elimination in first round at the Madrid Open, losing 6-4, 6-3 to the Chinese Zhang Shuai on Wednesday. It was her sixth defeat in her last seven matches, and she was injured for two and a half months due to a knee injury.

Eva Lys admits that losing spots in the ranking takes a hit on her confidence

Lys, ranked 72 in the world, has won 3 ITF titles, reached a career high of World No. 39 in January, and her best result in a big tournament was quarter-finals at the China Open 2025. Very active on social media, where she usually speaks about mental health in athletes, she said in the post match interview that losing matches and spots in the ranking take a hit in her confidence and mental health.

"Everyone adores you when you win, but if you lose, no one's there. That's why you need to surround yourself with a good team", Lys said (via Tennis Temple) "Many players need to work on their mental health. I do it myself. I go to therapy. Last year, I went through periods when I wasn't doing well mentally. The pressure we put on ourselves and that from outside... there are so many factors that make us anxious. That's why I have immense respect for everyone in the top 10, top 20."