George Lucas defends Star Wars against 'white men only' criticism

George Lucas was recently honoured for his work in the world of cinema at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was awarded the Palme d'Or, and took the opportunity to comment on the criticism levelled at the Star Wars films. Many critics argued that the films were not inclusive enough and that they only revolved around white men. However, Lucas doesn't see it quite the same way according to Variety:

"They would say, 'It's all white men.' I'd say, it's not. Most of the people are aliens. And the idea is you're supposed to accept people for what they are, whether they're big and furry or whether they're green and whatever — the idea is all people are equal."

Lucas also said that the people who were really discriminated against in his galaxy were actually the robots:

"That was a way of saying, you know, people are always discriminating against something and sooner or later, that's what's going to happen. I mean, we're already starting with AI, saying, 'Well, we can't trust those robots.'"

He also responded to criticism about his portrayal of women in Star Wars:

"Who do you think the heroes are in these stories? What do you think Princess Leia was? She's the head of the rebellion. She's the one that's taking this young kid who doesn't know anything and this boisterous, I-know-everything guy who can't do anything and trying to save the rebellion with these clowns ... And it's the same thing with Queen Amidala.

"You can't just put a woman in pants and expect her to be a hero. They can wear dresses, they can wear whatever they want. It's their brains and their ability to think and plan and be logistical. That's what the hero is."

What do you think of this film legend and his recent comments?