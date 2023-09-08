Geoff Keighley confirms Summer Game Fest 2024

HQ

Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, has confirmed that the latter event will be returning to Los Angeles in June 2024.

He revealed the news over on Twitter/X, where he also stated that we'd hear more on the event in the coming months. In other news, it seems that E3 is well and truly gone for good, as Gamesindustry.biz reports that ReedPop has no plans to work on future events.

Reportedly, there's a complete reinvention of E3 in the works for 2025, but by that time it may be too late. Gamers are fickle creatures, after all, and it would only take a small amount of time for a new E3 to be crowned.