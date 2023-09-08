Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Geoff Keighley confirms Summer Game Fest 2024

Just as the final nail in E3's coffin is hammered home.

Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, has confirmed that the latter event will be returning to Los Angeles in June 2024.

He revealed the news over on Twitter/X, where he also stated that we'd hear more on the event in the coming months. In other news, it seems that E3 is well and truly gone for good, as Gamesindustry.biz reports that ReedPop has no plans to work on future events.

Reportedly, there's a complete reinvention of E3 in the works for 2025, but by that time it may be too late. Gamers are fickle creatures, after all, and it would only take a small amount of time for a new E3 to be crowned.

