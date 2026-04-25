Gen V has been cancelled but the characters will return

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As recently as October, the second season of Gen V wrapped up, receiving consistently high ratings. The consensus among fans was that the second season of this spin-off was actually better than the fourth season of The Boys, at least judging by Rotten Tomatoes, where Gen V: Season 2 received an audience score of 71% compared to 54% for The Boys: Season 4.

But... as we know, quality is no guarantee of a continuation, and now Deadline reports that this marks the end of the adventures at Godolkin University. No reason is given, but Asa Germann (who plays one of the lead roles, Samuel "Sam" Riordan) has already moved on to Frisco King on Paramount+, while Chance Perdomo (who played Andre Anderson) died in a motorcycle accident ahead of season two, which may have factored into the decision.

But this doesn't mean we've seen the last of the characters. Showrunner Eric Kripke confirms that several of them will appear in The Boys: Season 5, which is currently airing and is halfway through the season, and that they'll also appear in the next major project in this universe, namely 2027's Vought Rising.

What did you think of Gen V and will you miss it?