Back in November, Netflix announced it's making a feature film and animated series based on Gears of War, and it actually seems like these plans will become reality this time around.

Netflix reveals that Jon Spaihts, who has a pretty uneven track record with The Darkest Hour, Prometheus, Doctor Strange, Passengers and Dune, has agreed to write the Gears of War movie.

Does this sound like a good choice?