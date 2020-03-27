Gearbox co-founder Landon Montgomery has passed away

Game developer veteran and co-founder of Gearbox Software Landon Montgomery has recently passed away, with the news confirmed by Gearbox on Twitter:

"We are heartbroken after learning today of the passing of one of our co-founders, Landon Montgomery.

"In our earliest years, Landon played a big role in helping to set our path. We will always be thankful and remember him for being a part of our lives. During this trying time, our thoughts, support, and affection are with those who were closest to him."

Over the years he worked on games like Half-Life, Brothers in Arms, Halo: Combat Evolved and more. Back in 1999, he co-founded Gearbox Software, although he left the studio in 2010. He worked as a producer at Nvidia Lightspeed Studios when he just recently passed away. The cause of his death has not been confirmed.

Randy Pitchford is among the many who have paid tribute to Montgomery. He tweeted:

"Landon will live on in the memory of our earliest games from our work with Half-Life and Halo to the creation of our first, original game Brothers in Arms. Aloha, Landon."